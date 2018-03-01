Family, friends release balloons in honor of Tara Turner as police investigate her death

The family of a Falmouth woman who disappeared and was later found dead in 2016 released balloons in her honor Wednesday night.



The event was at Rigg Street Park in Falmouth. It took place on the two-year anniversary of the day Tara Turner was found deceased.



Turner vanished in January 2016 and was discovered dead almost a month later near Snag Creek in Bracken County.

Indiana State Police are still looking into her death.

The Bracken County Coroner has said that marijuana and alcohol were found in Turner's system, but there was no trace of any other drugs.



Her cause of death was ruled consistent with drowning. According to the coroner, the manner of death could not be determined, which means investigators have not determined whether it was accidental.

Turner's family believes she was murdered. They are offering a $30,000 reward for information that could help solve the case.

They continue to hold events in Turner's memory each year.

They also have a Facebook page called "Justice for Tara Turner."

If you have information on the case, contact Kentucky State Police Post Six at 859-428-1212.

