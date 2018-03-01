City-requested health evaluation: Cancers not associated with working at District 5

Cincinnati Police District 5 headquarters in Clifton is now closed to the public after concerns over the building and a potential cancer cluster among police and other employees. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker)

This past November, the city of Cincinnati requested a Health Hazard Evaluation from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health of the former District 5 police station.

The report says evidence does not suggest the cancers identified among FOP bargaining unit employees are associated with working at District 5, City Manager Harry Black said in a memo Thursday.

You can read that full report at the bottom of this article.

Community meetings on relocation

Residents can weigh in on where to relocate Cincinnati Police District 5 headquarters in the first of a series of community meetings Thursday night. The public is invited to turn out 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Public Services Building,1115 Bates Ave. in Camp Washington.

Another meeting will be held next week, on Wednesday, at the College Hill Recreation Center at 5545 Belmont Avenue in College Hill.

Residents can review each sites in detail and suggest potential ones.

Other topics of discussion will include:

Basic specifications and criteria for the new facility

Preliminary sites researched so far

Positive and negative aspects of each site

A third public meeting will occur April 3 at 6 p.m. in the McKie Recreation Center, 1655 Chase Ave., Northside.

Staff and residents will discuss each of the proposed sites in greater detail and consider whether each site should be considered for final review.

This includes consideration of the city's vacant, old permit center site on Central Parkway in Clifton, City Manager Harry Black's original recommendation more than a year ago to City Council.

"The goal of these meetings is to find a site that meets the basic construction specifications and operational requirements needed from a police district headquarters while also serving the needs of the residents who live in District 5," city officials said Thursday in announcing the public input sessions.

Background on District 5

District 5 of the Cincinnati Police Department serves Camp Washington, Clifton, Clifton Heights-University Heights-Fairview (CUF), College Hill, Mt. Airy, Northside, Winton Hills and Winton Place. This also includes a large portion of the University of Cincinnati, whose main campus is situated within the boundaries of District 5.

View more on District 5 and its commander, Captain Bridget Bardua, on the city's website.

District 5 police station has been embroiled in a controversy over health and air quality concerns for more than a year now.

FOX19 NOW was the first to tell you about concerns related to working conditions inside District 5 in a series of investigative reports that began in November 2016.

FOX19 NOW Investigates Cincinnati Police District 5 headquarters

In all, officials have said, more than 30 past and present District 5 workers over the years have been diagnosed with cancer. No one's cancer has been linked to conditions at the building.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.