Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

(RNN) – The roads in Scotland get treacherous when the snow flies.

A dashcam video this week caught Charmaine Laurie as she skillfully maneuvered her double-decker bus past a car that skidded into her lane.

“I came over a hill and all of a sudden there was this car in front of me on my side of the road,” Laurie told the Edinburgh Evening News. “The conditions were really bad. Visibility was down so I was only doing about 15 or 20 mph.”

She was piloting her Lothian Bus near Edinburgh when a small car was suddenly in her lane. Twenty people were on board, including school children.

“It happened quite quickly. It’s hard to describe - my heart was in my mouth,” the 45-year-old mother of two said. “I actually thought I was going to hit her.”

The video is becoming an internet sensation, already generating more than 100,000 views on YouTube.

