Dog found infested with hundreds of jumping fleas thriving in new home

Rescuers found "Dezi" infested with hundreds of jumping fleas. Now, she's thriving in her new home.

Dezi, who has now been named Betty by her new family, is getting the care she needs. Her owners give her weekly medicated baths and keep her on a strict diet due to her severe allergies.

According to rescuers, when they took the dog in, her skin was in awful condition and was very itchy and painful. The dog also only has three legs. It appears one of Dezi's legs was amputated, but rescuers don't know why.

The owner faced animal cruelty charges in Butler County.

