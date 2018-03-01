Cleveland bartender pleads no contest for serving 20-year-old wh - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cleveland bartender pleads no contest for serving 20-year-old who fell from balcony on St. Patrick's Day

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Megan Keefe (Source: GoFundMe) Megan Keefe (Source: GoFundMe)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A bartender at a downtown Cleveland club pleaded no contest Thursday in the case of a 20-year-old woman who was left permanently disabled after she drank alcohol underage and fell from a second floor balcony on St. Patrick's Day last year.

The bartender, 30-year-old Carisa Buehner, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, according to the bailiff of Cleveland Municipal Judge Joseph Zone.

She was originally charged with serving alcohol to an underage patron, and had been found guilty by Zone.

Zone will sentence Buehner on March 15 after she undergoes a pre-sentence investigation, meaning a probation investigation team will look at her case then sentence her.

According to Cleveland EMS, the victim, Megan Keefe, was in the Warehouse District on West 6th Street inside Spirits when she fell off of a balcony.

Keefe suffered debilitating injuries in the fall, which will require potentially millions of dollars in medical bills.

Per Keefe's GoFundMe page:

My name is Kathy Long. I am the aunt of Megan Keefe. As many of you know, Megan was in a tragic accident on March 17, 2017. Megan suffered a traumatic brain injury...Megan is a great daughter to Brian and Kim. She is the best big sister to Brian and Connor...Megan is the kind of person that would drop whatever she is doing to help out her family and friends. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

