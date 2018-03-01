Man sentenced in 'meth-fueled' Christmas Day murder

A Lebanon man was sentenced for the murder of a 24-year-old man was found deceased in a roadway in Carlisle on Christmas Day.

In February, Zachary Wilson, 26, was found guilty of three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, tampering with evidence and accompanying specifications for having a firearm and discharging it from a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years to life in prison.

Just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2016, deputies responded to reports of dead man at the 5100 block of Montgomery Avenue. 24-year-old Jeremy Foxx was found deceased in the roadway from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to court documents, Foxx, Wilson and Foxx's cousin, Allison Moore, had spent the previous day together using meth. Wilson first said he shot Foxx in self defense, but later admitted he was never threatened.

After the shooting, Wilson kicked Foxx's body out of the vehicle onto the street and went to Caesar's Creek where he and Moore burned their clothing. Wilson also spray painted the inside and outside of the vehicle to cover up blood and welded a ladder rack to help disguise it, the court documents state.

"I know some people view drug use as a victimless crime, but the defendant's week-long bender and meth-fueled paranoia directly contributed to the brutal murder of Mr. Foxx, and endangered the lives of a family enjoying Christmas while bullets indiscriminately flew into their home," Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said in a news release.

