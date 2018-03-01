Flood cleanup turns to rebuild and repair in New Richmond

A state of emergency has been declared in New Richmond, Ohio (Provided by Village of New Richmond)

Most of the flood cleanup is done in New Richmond so now home and business owners are focusing on rebuilding and repairing.

Built in the 1840's a 10 unit apartment building along Front Street has seen the worst the Ohio River has to offer, but it's still standing.

Dale Justice said two inches of flood water found its way into the ground floor of his 10 unit rental property..

"It migrates up the wall inside the dry wall and insulation so we cut the dry wall off a foot high," he said.

Justice said mold is his major concern and it is important to make sure the walls are dry before closing them back up.

He is obviously not alone in his restoration efforts. Over the past week, plenty of his neighbors cleaning their places out while vowing to still stand firm against the flood.

"If you choose to live by the river, this is how you live," Justice said. "You can be frustrated if you like. I suggest if you're frustrated that you seek higher ground to own property."

He said he has about another day or two o finish up the floors, but admits there is plenty of work to do in order to put back what the flood took away.

