Bill allowing higher craft brewery sales wins final passage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have wrapped up work on a bill allowing craft brewers to sell more of their beer at their own establishments.
The bill won final passage Thursday in the Senate. The measure already passed the House, and now it goes to Gov. Matt Bevin.
Kentucky's microbrewers see the bill as a way to grow their businesses.
The measure would allow daily, on-premise sales of up to the equivalent of two kegs to each customer at microbreweries. The current limit equals a case of 12-ounce beers (2.25 gallons or 8.5 liters). Supporters say the increase will allow craft brewers to better meet customer demands.
Adam Watson, president of the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, predicts the higher sales limit will spur more investment by craft brewers.
The legislation is House Bill 136.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
