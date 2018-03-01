Bill to preserve liquor license quotas in Kentucky advances

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has voted to block an attempt to end a quota system limiting the number of licenses available for retail package liquor stores.
The bill passed the Senate on Thursday and now goes to the House.
The measure would preserve the regulatory limit on package licenses by putting it into state law. Sen. Jimmy Higdon filed the bill in response to a proposal by alcohol regulators to end the quota rule.
Senators amended the bill to treat by-the-drink licenses differently. The change means the number of drink licenses would remain tied to regulations that can be adjusted.
Sen. Wil Schroder says the change is needed because a couple of Kentucky counties in the Cincinnati suburbs have a backlog of applicants seeking drink licenses.
The legislation is Senate Bill 110.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
