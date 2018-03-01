Court unseals documents in Marshall County shooter case - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Court unseals documents in Marshall County shooter case

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Two students died in the shooting at Marshall County High School Tuesday and 14 others were shot.
Gabe Parker appeared in a Marshall County courtroom Thursday.
BENTON, KY -

(WAVE) - Newly released court documents in the Marshall County High School shooting case reveal that the suspect, 15-year-old Gabe Parker, led detectives to the gun he allegedly used to carry out the shooting.

On Thursday, the Kentucky Court of Appeals agreed with Paxton Media Group's petition and ruled that the records in Parker's case should be opened, including documents from his arraignment last month.

Kentucky's Chief Justice also denied a prosecutor's motion to remove Circuit Judge James Jameson from the case.

Marshall County Circuit Judge Jameson initially ordered the records to be sealed. The defense is trying to get the case moved back into juvenile court, where records are not public, and that motion has yet to be ruled on. 

The report also indicates Parker that was captured on surveillance video carrying out the shooting before he confessed to police later that night.

Parker is charged with the murders of two of his classmates, Preston Cope and Bailey Holt, and accused of shooting 14 others.

