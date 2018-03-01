Norwood police search for man they say took money from church donation bins

The Norwood Police Department has released video of a man they say stole hundreds of dollars from Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center. (WXIX)

The Norwood Police Department has released video of a man they say stole hundreds of dollars from Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center.

“It looks like he kind of just wanders around looking to see if there was anybody in there that would notice him," said Norwood Lt. Ron Murphy. "And when he realized nobody was in there, he reached into some of the donation bins and stole money."

It happened Feb. 18.

The detective on the case tells FOX19 NOW the man removed money from several donation bins throughout the building and walked out with an estimated $800 that was going to benefit the Catholic Engaged Encounter.

“The fact that you’re just stealing from the church is pretty crazy, really,” Murphy said. “So, we’re hoping that this guy gets caught so he doesn’t do it to any other churches. Pretty sure the money’s not being put to good use, at least not as good as the church would have used it for.”

Anyone with information on the man in the photo attached to this story is asked to contact the Norwood Police Department at 513-458-4540.

