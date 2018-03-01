Here's the website that tracks all the Cincinnati pothole service requests

'Tis the season for potholes. Recent wet weather and fluctuating temperatures have taken a toll on the roads across the Tri-State.

But it's not just the potholes you need to watch out for. Experts say it may be obvious to slow down when you see a pothole or change lanes, but it's watching out for other drivers who may swerve quickly to avoid the crater-like holes in the road.

It's also a bad idea to swerve because hitting the pothole at an angle can cause serious damage to a car.

The city of Cincinnati is keeping a close eye on the pothole problem and says crews have filled about 800 just in the month of February, and on average it's taking crews 2.7 days to get to them.

Citizen Service Request gives Cincinnati residents the opportunity to submit a service request for concerns like potholes, tall grass and missed trash pick-up. Using the Fix-It Cincy! Mobile App, the CSR online portal and the hotline (513-591-6000), citizens can submit requests for pothole repairs. The Department of Public Services is responsible for repairing potholes on Cincinnati streets.

The data used to create the city's dashboard is updated daily.

