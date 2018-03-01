Parents, officials scramble for US school security upgrades

By REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and MICHAEL MELIA
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Efforts to ramp up school security are accelerating in the aftermath of Florida's high school shooting rampage, but some parents are saying it's just not enough.
For years, U.S. schools have been stepping up the security investments. Now many school districts around the country are seeking to offer assurances to jittery parents that procedures are in place to protect schoolchildren after the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead.
Officials and parents have also come ahead with plans to introduce security cameras, metal detectors, door locks and other defenses. President Donald Trump has endorsed fortifying schools, to make them less appealing targets, and he has repeatedly suggested arming teachers.
Many proposals for immediate action have come from parents or police.
