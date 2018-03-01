Body found on Ohio farm had been shot, investigators find - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

On Wednesday, Highland County deputies got a call from an area farmer claiming there was a body in one of his fields.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a dead man. Investigators later found the person had been shot.

The body was taken to the Montgomery County Morgue. The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information on this case is asked to call the Highland County Sheriff's Office.

