UC trounces Tulane to earn (at least a) share of AAC title

No. 10 Cincinnati blasted Tulane 78-49 to earn at least a share of their first American Conference regular-season championship since they joined the league in 2013-14 and shared the title with Louisville.

Kyle Washington had a game-high 16 points and seven rebounds in the win. Cane Broome tossed in 13 points off the bench.

Jacob Evans scored 11 points but left the game in the first half with what appeared to be an injury to his left ankle. He did return to the bench after being helped to the locker room and did not have ice on his ankle when he returned.

If the Bearcats beat Wichita State on Sunday at noon, they will win the conference outright. If the Bearcats lose at Wichita State, they will share the conference crown. UC has never won the AAC outright since joining the league in 2013.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.