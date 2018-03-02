Dog rescued from flooded Louisville golf course

The dog is safe and has been cleared by a vet. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A dog stranded in floodwater on a Louisville golf course for days was finally rescued Thursday.

The dog was stuck on Shawnee Golf Course, until it was spotted by Brandi Perkins and her husband, who live nearby. But the rescue was neither quick, nor easy.

There is no telling how long the animal had been there, but Perkins called officials Wednesday, hoping to rescue the dog then. An LMPD rescue team showed up, but it was already dark and all they found were paw prints.

Thursday, the couple did not give up. They returned to the golf course, and after sharing the story on social media, had a group of strangers ready to help.

It was their mission to rescue the dog, and they did.

After wading through waist deep water, Perkin's husband and his cousin made it to the dog and carried him to dry land.

The pup has already visited the vet and was given a clean bill of health. That group of animal lovers who were ready help kicked in to cover the dog's medical bills.

Perkins told us the dog is very sweet. As for now, he has a new home with his rescuers.

