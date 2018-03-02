Ohio bill would allow protective orders for dating violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A bipartisan bill allowing victims of dating violence to seek protective orders against alleged perpetrators is on its way to Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).
The bill updates current law that only recognizes violence between spouses, family members, those living together or family members for the purpose of seeking protective orders.
Ohio and Georgia remain the only states that don't cover victims of dating violence under domestic violence laws.
The Ohio House gave final approval to the bill Wednesday. Kasich spokesman Jon Keeling said the governor is likely to sign it.
The proposal gives victims of dating violence access to domestic violence shelters and requires the Ohio Attorney General's Office to include information about the issue in its victim's bill of rights pamphlet.
