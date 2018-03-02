2 Democrats for Ohio offices want open redistricting process

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Two Democrats seeking statewide office in Ohio are pitching a plan they say would guarantee Ohio's redistricting process for congressional districts is more transparent to the public.

Attorney General candidate Steve Dettelbach and Secretary of State candidate Kathleen Clyde planned to release their "Keep It Open, Keep It Honest" proposal Friday.

It would require release of regular public reports and draft maps closer to real time, rather than at the end.

Legislation that Clyde, a state representative, is developing will mandate regular public briefings, make all related records public and prohibit participants in the process from structuring their interactions to intentionally skirt Ohio open meetings laws.

Dettelbach and Clyde told The Associated Press their ideas are intended to address issues that arose the last time Ohio drew new congressional maps.

