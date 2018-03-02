Ohio company says bonuses, higher pay because of tax cuts

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio-based payments-processing giant says it's giving bonuses, upping pay and improving benefits because of the GOP tax cuts.

Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is touring Worldpay Inc. in Cincinnati, among his visits to different kinds of companies around the state to hear what they're doing with reduced taxes. President Donald Trump came last month to a suburban Cincinnati cylinder manufacturer that said employees were getting $1,000 bonuses.

Worldpay says hourly workers are getting bonuses of $1,000 to $2,000 each, and some hourly wages are being increased along with the company's 401(k) match. The company also pledges to increase charitable giving. It was formed recently through Cincinnati-based Vantiv's acquisition of British rival WorldPay.

Democrats have said the tax cuts benefit mainly the wealthy and are deepening the federal deficit.

