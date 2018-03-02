Couple accused of keeping kids in box - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Couple accused of keeping kids in box

Police arrested a California couple Wednesday for allegedly keeping their three children in a plywood box. (Source: RMG News/CNN) Police arrested a California couple Wednesday for allegedly keeping their three children in a plywood box. (Source: RMG News/CNN)

JOSHUA TREE, CA (RMG News/CNN) – Police arrested a couple Wednesday for allegedly keeping their three children in a plywood box.

Authorities said the children – ages 11, 13 and 14 – have lived in the box for four years.

The box is about 20 feet long, 10 feet wide and only 4 feet tall.

Authorities also found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property. They said 30 to 40 cats were also inside a travel trailer that appeared to be abandoned.

The entire property lacks electricity and running water.

Mona Kirk, 51, and Daniel Panico, 73, are in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Child and Family Services took custody of the children.

Copyright 2018 RMG News via CNN. All rights reserved.

