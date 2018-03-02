City seeks community conversation on homelessness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's second largest city is encouraging the public to participate in a forum about homelessness.
The Lexington Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention said in a statement that it will host the Ending Homelessness Academy and Community Summit March 5-9. Much of the week will be focused on training organizations that help the homeless, but officials say they will hold a community conversation Friday morning at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center.
The statement says Fayette County residents are invited to attend and offer concerns, ideas and solutions for homelessness.
The event is open to the public, but seating is limited and requires registration at http://bit/ly/LexEndHomelessness .
