2 Cincinnati women killed in Columbus crash

Two Cincinnati women in their 60s died in a single-vehicle crash in Columbus Thursday, police announced overnight.

Sheila Tucker was driving an eastbound 2009 Dodge Journey on Interstate 270 approaching Ohio 23 when, for reasons till under investigation, the vehicle served between the Ohio 23 exit and highway, Columbus police wrote in a post on their Facebook page.

The vehicle hit the center median and stopped just before 12:30 p.m.

When Columbus firefighters arrived, they found Tucker, 62, and her right front passenger,, 63-year-old Virginia Jones-Spears, dead.

Two backseat passengers who also are from Cincinnati were hurt, including one critically.

Chiquita L. Spears, 38. was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

A toddler, 18-month-old Naelynn McMullen, was transported to Nationwide Childrens Hospital in stable condition.

The crash closed the highway for several hours while authorities investigated.

