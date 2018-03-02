Cincinnati begins flood damage assessments Friday

The Ohio River in Cincinnati flooded last week, rising to its highest level in more than 20 years by Sunday. (Photo: City of Cincinnati)

Cincinnati city officials will begin flood damage assessments Friday.

They will survey and then classify properties in four different categories: affected, minor damage, major damage, and destroyed.

Depending on how severe the damage is, city officials say a permit from the temporary service center may be required to make repairs.

A temporary permit service center is expected to open at 9 a.m. Friday at LeBlond Recreation Center, 2335 Riverside Dr.

Cincinnati city officials also created a page on their website for information on the permitting process, safety tips. and traffic information.

The Ohio River crested Sunday at 60.5 feet, it's highest level in more than two decades.

