People can get drug abuse help at state police posts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - People seeking drug abuse treatment will be able to get help from state police under a program now available across Kentucky.
News outlets report state police Commissioner Rick Sanders, Gov. Matt Bevin and state Justice and Public Safety Secretary John Tilley announced the Angel Initiative on Thursday. The program allows people to visit any state police post and be connected with officers there who will help them find appropriate treatment.
A police statement says drug abusers will not be arrested if they don't have outstanding criminal charges or warrants.
Police started the initiative last year as a pilot program at the Pikeville and Richmond posts, and have facilitated getting 10 people into treatment.
Last year, more than 1,400 people died from drug overdoses in Kentucky.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fort Thomas police investigated a threat at Highlands Middle School Thursday.Full Story >
Fort Thomas police investigated a threat at Highlands Middle School Thursday.Full Story >
An emu was found dead this week after escaping an area farm Wednesday afternoon.Full Story >
An emu was found dead this week after escaping an area farm Wednesday afternoon.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati could be one step closer to becoming an MLS team.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati could be one step closer to becoming an MLS team.Full Story >
More than 131,000 residents were issued licenses last year to carry concealed weapons Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Thursday.Full Story >
More than 131,000 residents were issued licenses last year to carry concealed weapons Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Thursday.Full Story >
A bipartisan bill allowing victims of dating violence to seek protective orders against alleged perpetrators is on its way to Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich.Full Story >
A bipartisan bill allowing victims of dating violence to seek protective orders against alleged perpetrators is on its way to Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich.Full Story >