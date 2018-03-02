People can get drug abuse help at state police posts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - People seeking drug abuse treatment will be able to get help from state police under a program now available across Kentucky.

News outlets report state police Commissioner Rick Sanders, Gov. Matt Bevin and state Justice and Public Safety Secretary John Tilley announced the Angel Initiative on Thursday. The program allows people to visit any state police post and be connected with officers there who will help them find appropriate treatment.

A police statement says drug abusers will not be arrested if they don't have outstanding criminal charges or warrants.

Police started the initiative last year as a pilot program at the Pikeville and Richmond posts, and have facilitated getting 10 people into treatment.

Last year, more than 1,400 people died from drug overdoses in Kentucky.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.