Boy, 8, drowns after being carried away by fast creek waters

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an 8-year-old boy who was swept away while trying to cross a fast-moving creek in southern Ohio has died.
The Chillicothe Gazette reports the boy was found Thursday by family members and died at a hospital in Chillicothe. The Ross County Sheriff's Office hasn't released his name. He was a student at Huntington Elementary School in Chillicothe.
Southern Ohio has been hit hard by rainstorms in the last week with extensive flooding reported throughout the region.
Ross County Sheriff George Lavender says people need to be cautious around small creeks like the one the boy tried to cross because they can become fast-moving streams after heavy rains.
Information from: Chillicothe Gazette, http://www.chillicothegazette.com
