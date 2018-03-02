Court docs: Moms found unresponsive in running vehicles with kids inside

Two Tri-State mothers faces charges after police say they found them in separate cases of being unresponsive in running vehicles with children inside.

Julie Mattscheck, 37, of Blue Ash, is scheduled to face a Hamilton County judge Friday on charges of OVI, physical control, possession of heroin, child endangering and possession of drug instruments.

She was held at the county jail overnight without bond following her arrest Thursday.

Blue Ash police found her under the influence of drugs behind the wheel of her vehicle with her 7-year-old daughter in the passenger seat, court records show.

"She admitted to driving and was wanted out of Butler County," police wrote in a sworn affidavit. "She was placed under arrest and stated she had heroin in her purse."

Police found heroin in a plastic bag in her purse, along with multiple syringes, tourniquets, spoons, Gabapentin and Suboxone.

"She admitted to using heroin prior to her driving, to Speedway," police wrote.

She was charged with OVI, physical control, possession of heroin, possession of drug abuse instruments and child endangerment.

Earlier this week, a Clermont County woman was found passed out behind the wheel of a running minivan parked outside Rees E. Price Academy off Considine Avenue in East Price Hill, court records show.

Brittany Vanskaik, 26, of Milford was unresponsive "with her foot stuck on the accelerator, revving engine" with three small children inside, ages 5, 2 and 1, Cincinnati police wrote in her arrest report.

She appeared before a Hamilton County judge Wednesday and remains locked up at the county jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.

Vanskaik returns to court for a bench trial before Judge Gwen Bender on March 20.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.