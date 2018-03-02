Suspect remains at large in Central Michigan University shooting, 2 dead

In the case of an active shooter, there are steps to take to improve your chances of survival.

What to do if there's an active shooter

Florida students who returned to school two weeks after a mass shooting say they were haunted by fresh memories, but heartened by an outpouring of support.

(AP Photo/Terry Renna). Students wait to cross the street after their first day back at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. The students were greeted Wednesday morning by police officers carrying military ...

A shooting left two people dead on the campus of Central Michigan University on Friday. (Source: CMU/Facebook)

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI (RNN) - Police are searching for James Eric Davis Jr., the suspect in Friday's deadly shooting at Central Michigan University.

As the daylong manhunt for the 19-year-old student stretched into the evening, university police identified the two victims as James Eric Davis Sr. and Diva Jeneen Davis, the parents of the suspect.

The CMU Police Department has identified the victims in this morning's campus shooting as James Eric Davis, Sr., and Diva Jeneen Davis, both 47 years old. The victims are the father and mother of the suspect, who remains at large. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Police asked for the public's help in finding Davis. They described him as a 5-foot-10 black male, approximately 19 years old and weighing about 135 pounds.

The person of interest is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5'10" & 135 lbs. He was last see wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the suspect. Call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/dCChxe1Tfr — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

The shooting happened Friday morning at Campbell Hall, a dormitory on campus.

Davis was last seen on camera, leaving a north exit of the building and running along nearby railroad tracks. Police said they believe he is off campus and somewhere in the city, asking people to stay inside but keep watch for the suspect.

CMU police are leading the search, but multiple law enforcement agencies are involved. More than 100 officers are looking for Davis.

Authorities didn't know what type of gun was used in the shooting or if there were multiple weapons.

The suspect in this morning's shooting at @CMUniversity is still at large. Please remember, if you see the suspect, do not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 immediately. https://t.co/uFyrYGNJGT — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

The university went into lockdown after the shooting and advised all students to seek shelter in a message via Twitter. A robocall also went out to people on the campus, telling them a suspect was on the loose.

"All planned campus events and activities are cancelled until further notice," the university website said. "Classes at the Mount Pleasant campus scheduled for Saturday, March 3, are cancelled."

Central Michigan Police Lt. Larry Klaus said the suspect was in contact with police Thursday night, in response to a possible overdose. Davis was taken to a hospital and released Friday morning.

Davis is considered armed and dangerous. He was wearing yellow pants and a blue hoodie, but officers found items of clothing they believe were left by the suspect.

The shooting at Central Michigan University today strikes close to home. A sad day in Bellwood and across the 7th District. My sincerest condolences go out to the family of Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr. and his wife who were shot and killed this morning. May they RIP. pic.twitter.com/B0cykAxFVv — Emanuel Chris Welch (@RepChrisWelch) March 2, 2018

Davis' father was a part-time police officer in a Chicago suburb, authorities in Illinois said.

Central Michigan University was established in 1892, and is one of the largest universities in the state.

With more than 20,000 students on its campus and 7,000 enrolled online, the school is also one of the nation's 100 largest public universities. It is located about 55 miles west of Saginaw.

Campbell Hall is located in the West Campus section of CMU and is part of a series of four connected dorm and classroom buildings. It contains four-person, single bedrooms and two bathroom suites, and are smoke free, according to the school's website.

This incident comes a little more than two weeks after a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 style weapon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. Seventeen people were killed and fourteen were injured.

Students who survived the mass shooting have forced the gun control debate back into the the national spotlight, and are organizing a march later this month.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.