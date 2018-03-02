2 killed in shooting at Central Michigan; police ID suspect

In the case of an active shooter, there are steps to take to improve your chances of survival.

What to do if there's an active shooter

Florida students who returned to school two weeks after a mass shooting say they were haunted by fresh memories, but heartened by an outpouring of support.

(AP Photo/Terry Renna). Students wait to cross the street after their first day back at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. The students were greeted Wednesday morning by police officers carrying military ...

A shooting left two people dead on the campus of Central Michigan University on Friday. (Source: CMU/Facebook)

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI (RNN) - Police confirmed that two people died a shooting on Central Michigan University's campus Friday, according to a school spokesperson.

CMU said in a news release that the two dead were not students, and the incident may have been a domestic situation. No one else is believed injured, but the suspect remains on the loose.

A person of interest has been identified by the CMU Police Department as James Eric Davis Jr. They described him as a 5-foot-10 black male, approximately 19 years old and weighing about 135 pounds. The City of Mount Pleasant earlier stated a suspect matching that description had been wearing mustard yellow pants, a blue hoodie and was considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened at Campbell Hall, a dormitory on campus.

The university went into lockdown and advised all students to seek shelter in a message via Twitter. A robocall also went out to people on the campus, telling them a suspect is on the loose.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

CMU police are leading the search, with assistance from State Police providing aviation, K9 and emergency support, MSP said.

Central Michigan University was established in 1892, and is one of the largest universities in the state.

With more than 20,000 students on it’s campus and 7,000 enrolled online, the school is also one of the nation's 100 largest public universities. It is located about 55 miles west of Saginaw.

Campbell Hall is located in the West Campus section of CMU and is part of a series of four connected dorm and classroom buildings. It contains four-person, single bedrooms and two bathroom suites, and are smoke free, according to the school's website.

This incident comes a little more than two weeks after a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 style weapon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. Seventeen people were killed and fourteen were injured.

Students who survived the mass shooting have forced the gun control debate back into the the national spotlight, and are organizing a march later this month.

