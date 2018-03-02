NKY school district says threat was 'isolated incident'

Fort Thomas police investigated a threat at Highlands Middle School Thursday.

Officials with Fort Thomas Independent Schools say they were made aware of the threat, which referenced an act of violence from one student against another, around 4 p.m.

The district says they immediately contacted police who investigated 'all parties involved' and ended their investigation around 11 p.m.

Police say they believe the incident was isolated.

“We investigated this situation and deemed this not a credible threat,” said Fort Thomas Police Lt. Rich Whitford. “Everyone involved was questioned and talked to and we are confident today that this investigation is complete.”

Whitford says that his child attends one of the Highlands schools and that the student who heard the threat did the right thing by notifying staff.

“My child is on campus right now. I would not let any child be there if there was a threat,” Whitford said.

The school district said that they will continue to work closely with police to ensure the safety of all students and staff members.

There are multiple ways to notify Fort Thomas Independent Schools and police, the district says.

School officials say anyone can use the Safety Tip Online Prevention tip line which is anonymous.

“The quicker we can get involved, the better it will be for everyone. This is our job. It’s not a burden for us to help keep our schools and city safe,” said Whitford.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.