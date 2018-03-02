Boys will be boys: Trump and Baldwin in Twitter feud - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Boys will be boys: Trump and Baldwin in Twitter feud

The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin (right) said his parody of Pres. Donald Trump is 'like agony.' (Source: AP) The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin (right) said his parody of Pres. Donald Trump is 'like agony.' (Source: AP)

(RNN) – President Donald Trump and the man who mocks him on TV are in the midst of a social media spat.

It started when Alec Baldwin admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he’s sick of doing his "Saturday Night Live" parody of the commander in chief.

“Every time I do it now, it's like agony,” Baldwin said. “Agony. I can't.”

The president fired back on Twitter.

Baldwin won an Emmy award last year for his ongoing impression of the president.

Baldwin is a Democratic activist. He was the keynote speaker at the Democratic Dinner in Iowa and plans to do more in the future.

Baldwin is actively campaigning to change the political balance in Washington, DC.

"My wife and I agreed that we're gonna give it everything we have,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “And then if, God forbid, he wins again in 2020, I'm wondering can I host a game show in Spain.”

