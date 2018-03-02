Boys will be boys: Trump and Baldwin in Twitter feud

The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin (right) said his parody of Pres. Donald Trump is 'like agony.' (Source: AP)

(RNN) – President Donald Trump and the man who mocks him on TV are in the midst of a social media spat.

It started when Alec Baldwin admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he’s sick of doing his "Saturday Night Live" parody of the commander in chief.

“Every time I do it now, it's like agony,” Baldwin said. “Agony. I can't.”

The president fired back on Twitter.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Baldwin won an Emmy award last year for his ongoing impression of the president.

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Baldwin is a Democratic activist. He was the keynote speaker at the Democratic Dinner in Iowa and plans to do more in the future.

Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library.

A putting green.

Recipes for chocolate cake.

A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on.

A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.

You’re in and out in five minutes.

Just like... — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Baldwin is actively campaigning to change the political balance in Washington, DC.

"My wife and I agreed that we're gonna give it everything we have,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “And then if, God forbid, he wins again in 2020, I'm wondering can I host a game show in Spain.”

And Mr President...

please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets.

(Hey, Melania...we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!) — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

