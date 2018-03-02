Flu season peaks, but 17 more children die

Southern states have been especially hard hit with 33 of the 114 pediatric deaths taking there. (Source: CDC)

ATLANTA (RNN) – The worst of the flu season is over, U.S. health officials said Friday.

But the news comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported another 17 children have died from the illness in the United States. That brings the total to 114.

Southern states have been especially hard hit with 33 of the pediatric deaths taking place in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Flu activity remains widespread in 45 states and Puerto Rico. In 32 states, as well as New York City and Washington, DC, activity remains high.

Flu season started early this year and was more intense than usual.

Also, the flu vaccine was less effective. Preliminary figures suggest it was only 36 percent effective overall in preventing flu severe enough to send a patient to the doctor's office.

