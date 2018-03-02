L'Oreal to use Kentucky landfill as renewable energy source

COALTON, Ky. (AP) - Cosmetics company L'Oreal is planning to use gas captured at a Kentucky landfill as a renewable energy resource.

The Daily Independent of Ashland reports that a new facility built by the end of the year at the Coalton landfill will process landfill gas into natural gas and sell it to L'Oreal.

L'Oreal announced Thursday that Big Run Power Producers will break ground on the new processing facility this month. L'Oreal says this works toward achieving its goal of carbon neutrality for its U.S. manufacturing and distribution facility by 2019.

The plan may create up to 10 permanent jobs and about 100 temporary construction ones. This comes after the landfill losing about 60 jobs because of a 2015 order by state and local agencies to restrict emissions.

Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com

