Cincinnati man indicted on 41 counts of rape, sexual battery

Jammey Willenbrink, indicted on 41 counts of rape and sexual battery (Credit: Hamilton County Court)

A Cincinnati man was indicted Friday on 41 charges of rape and sexual battery, documents from the Hamilton County Court say.

Police say Jammey Willenbrink is charged with sexually assaulting his daughter from the time she was 10 years old, until she was 25 years old.

Court documents say the crimes date back to 2004.

The assaults resulted in the victim becoming pregnant on two occasions, police said.

Court documents say genetic testing was performed by Cincinnati Children's Hospital which identified the children, ages 2 and 7, as being fathered by a close relative.

After the genetic testing was performed, the victim told police that it was Willenbrink who was the father of her children and about the sexual assaults.

Court documents say the assaults continued until the victim left her family's home when an investigation was started about the well being of her children.

Another person, Brenda Willenbrink, has been charged with two counts of complicity, court documents say.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.