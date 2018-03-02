9 charged in conspiracy to bring opioids from China for sale

CLEVELAND (AP) - Federal authorities say nine people accused in a conspiracy to bring large amounts of fentanyl and carfentanil from China to sell in northeast Ohio have been indicted.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says an indictment filed this week in federal court in Cleveland charges all nine with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute the synthetic opioids between May 2016 and February 2018.

The indictment also includes money laundering and weapons charges.

Investigators allege some defendants used or possessed firearms, body armor and ammunition and created companies and bought automobiles, jewelry and other items as a way to launder drug profits.

Authorities say the drugs were bought over the internet and shipped from China to Akron-Canton area locations. The indictment says they were then distributed for sale in Akron and Lorain.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.