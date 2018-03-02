Instant pot recalls its Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker

Customers can return their cooker to Walmart to request a free replacement. (Source: Instant Pot)

(RNN) – The maker of Instant Pot says its popular Gem 65 8-in1 multicooker is being recalled.

“Double Insight is instituting this voluntary recall because it has received customer reports of the product overheating, resulting in localized damage to the underside of the product,” the company’s Facebook page said.

In February, Instant Pot customers who own cookers with the batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746 were asked to stop using them immediately.

The codes are on silver label on the underside of the product.

“If you have a recalled Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker, you should immediately stop using your Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker, unplug the unit and return it to Walmart to request a free replacement Gem 8-in-1 Multicooker,” the company said.

Folks not near a Walmart can contact the company directly.

Customers can contact Instant Pot at 1-888-891-1473, or visit the Instant Pot website.

