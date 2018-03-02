Brown County search warrant reveals meth lab, arrests made

A Brown County search warrant lead to multiple to multiple arrests on drug charges Wednesday.

The Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force says they and the Ohio State Patrol, Brown County Sheriff's Office, Sardinia Police Department, and Mount Orab Police Department executed the search warrant.

Police say the warrant was carried out at 12685 and 12697 Heaton Road in Sardinia.

The property has a history of narcotic complaints going back several years, officials say.

Police say once they were on the scene of the property belonging to Delbert Malott, eight suspects were taken into custody on multiple charges.

Those charges include possession of heroin, possession of crystal meth, permitting drug abuse, trafficking heroin, trafficking meth, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, illegal manufacture of drugs, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, police say.

Police say the search also revealed a clandestine meth lab, crystal meth, heroin, and fire arms.

Two of the suspects, Shaine Malott and Carl Hampton, were booked into the Brown County Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with any drug related information is asked to call the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force at 937-378-2573.

