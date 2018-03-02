Stivers: House revenue bill faces tough prospects in Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate's top Republican leader says a House-passed plan to tax prescription opioids and boost the tax on cigarettes faces difficult prospects in his chamber.

One day after the revenue bill passed the GOP-led House, Senate President Robert Stivers said Friday it will be "very difficult" to pass it in the Senate.

Stivers said some components of the House's revenue plan could end up in a broader plan to revamp Kentucky's tax code. Stivers said it's possible lawmakers will take up a comprehensive tax overhaul in the remaining weeks of this year's legislative session.

The revenue bill passed by the House would tax each dose of opioids 25 cents. State officials say it would generate about $70 million per year.

The bill also calls for a 50-cent tax hike on cigarettes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.