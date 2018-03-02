The Gorilla World indoor habitat will reopen to the public Saturday, and visitors may see 2-year-old Elle inside. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo)

After spending several weeks behind the scenes getting closer to each other, Elle and 20-year-old Mara have established a solid surrogate mom/baby bond. Keepers felt so good about their progress that they were able to introduce another female, 48-year-old Samantha, and Elle's dad Jomo to the mix.

The four are interacting appropriately and will remain together. Other gorillas will be added to this family group in the future.

Zookeepers note that there will be times that the new family unit will need to stay behind the scenes to maintain a connection with the other gorillas as part of the ongoing methodical introduction process.

Before hippo superstar Fiona, the gorillas were the zoo's most popular animals. Zoo officials say the indoor exhibit was planned long before the loss of Harambe.

