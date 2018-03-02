Gorilla World indoor habitat will reopen to the public Saturday

Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.Full Story >
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.Full Story >
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.Full Story >
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.Full Story >
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.Full Story >
