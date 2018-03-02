Counterfeit check cashing ring leads to indictment of 37

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say a counterfeit check cashing ring that targeted numerous businesses and others in northeast Ohio has resulted in the indictment of 37 people.

Court records show a Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County grand jury in Cleveland this week indicted defendants on charges including racketeering, money laundering, grand theft and telecommunications fraud.

A statement Friday from the prosecutor's office said the multi-count indictment alleges 42-year-old Montrea Donaldson directed the ring and employed numerous people to cash fraudulent checks he manufactured. The statement says defendants would cash the checks at multiple banks and check cashing locations until the accounts were flagged for fraud.

The prosecutor's office says checks totaling more than $83,000 were cashed.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Donaldson. No publicly listed phone number could be found for him.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.