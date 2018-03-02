Kentucky Kroger store employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kroger says an employee at one of its Louisville, Kentucky-area stores has been diagnosed with hepatitis A virus and customers who shopped in the store's produce section last month may be at risk of exposure.

The company said in a news release the employee worked in February in the produce department of the 4915 Dixie Highway store. The company recommends discarding any produce purchased from Feb. 4 to 28.

Kroger said anyone with symptoms of hepatitis A who may have consumed the produce should seek medical attention if needed.

The release said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says adult symptoms include fatigue, low appetite, stomach, pain, nausea and jaundice. Most children younger than 6 years don't have symptoms.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said last week that a hepatitis A outbreak was continuing in Louisville and a few other locations.

