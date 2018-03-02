Police: Indiana man arrested after sending 'a number of photos of himself nude' to teen

Kenton County police have arrested a man from Indiana they say traveled almost three hours to meet a teenager. (WXIX)

Danny Lee Roberts is being held at the Kenton County Jail where he has a court date slated for March 6.

An Internet Crimes Against Children officer at the Kenton County Police Department recently pretended to be a 15-year-old girl while using Facebook Messenger.

“He sent a number of photos of himself nude,” Kenton County Chief Spike Jones told FOX19 NOW.

Court documents say Roberts sent nude images of himself with his face showing. The documents said he stopped at a Walgreens and purchased condoms. Police also learned through the messages that Roberts planned to photograph the actual act and send the pictures to her via email.

The meet was planned for Mills Road Park on Feb. 23 around 10:30 p.m. Roberts met the undercover officer and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

