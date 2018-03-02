Flood clean-up continues in the Tri-State

Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.Full Story >
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.Full Story >
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.Full Story >
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.Full Story >
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.Full Story >
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.Full Story >
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.Full Story >
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.Full Story >
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.Full Story >
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.Full Story >