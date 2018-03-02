Flood clean-up continues in the Tri-State

Hundreds of residents in the Tri-State are in cleanup mode after flood waters rushed through their homes this past week. (WXIX)

Hundreds of residents in the Tri-State area are in cleanup mode after flood waters rushed through their homes this past week.

On Friday afternoon, Cincinnati firefighters hit the streets in California. They went door-to-door to check on residents devastated by the floods.

That's where Tara Batchler and her daughter were trying to salvage what they could in their waterlogged home.

"Trying to save our pictures -- we have them drying out as much as we can. We've got boxes we tried to set up thinking that they would be safe. They're not safe," said Batchler.

A muddy sludge now covers their floors and walls. They say it could be months before they are able to move back in. However, they aren't alone in their cleanup. On Friday the Red Cross set up at the Ebersole Recreation Center handing out free buckets filled with cleaning supplies.

"We needed to see them. It's been a while since we have seen any kind of help, so it was really good to see them today," said Batchler.

Charles Ross was also relieved to receive the help. He walked away with two buckets.

"I had about four feet of water in the basement. I could only go almost to the bottom step and there was stuff floating around in the basement," said Ross.

His house is on Riverside. He tells us that this is the first time he's ever seen this type of flooding in his home.

"I was kind of devastated, but it could have always been worse. I just thank God it wasn't worse. There wasn't a loss of a life or anything. We'll get through it. If it doesn't kill you it will make you stronger," said Ross.

The strength of the community support couldn't have come at a better time for many and they try to weather through the remnants of the storms. The Red Cross will continue to give our free cleaning supplies at the Ebersole Recreation Center and the Le Blonde Community Center on Saturday from 10:00 a.m until 6:00 p.m.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact the Red Cross at 513-579-3045.

Belterra Park Reopens

Good news Friday for Belterra Park Gaming -- the facility re-opened after being closed since Feb. 19. High water on Kellog Road prompted the closure. Officials say Belterra was not damaged by the flood.

Volunteers back in Aurora

Volunteers are invited again to Aurora on Saturday to help out homeowners and businesses impacted by the Ohio River flood. They will meet at the Lions Club on Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

