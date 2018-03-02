Reading mother accused of driving high on heroin with her 7-year-old in passenger seat

A Reading mother has been charged with child endangering and OVI after allegedly getting behind the wheel while high on heroin, with her 7-year-old child in the passenger seat. (WXIX)

A Reading mother has been charged with child endangering and OVI after allegedly getting behind the wheel while high on heroin, with her 7-year-old child in the passenger seat.

Julie Mattscheck was arrested Thursday at the Speedway on Plainfield Road in Blue Ash after a concerned citizen called the police to report erratic behavior. Blue Ash police have now released the dash cam video.

"Okay, is there anything in the vehicle that we need to know about?" authorities say in the footage.

"Yes," she responds.

"What's in the vehicle?"

"Some heroin."

"Some heroin? Where's the heroin at?"

Inside her purse, police say, they found heroin, syringes, and tourniquets. Mattscheck was arraigned Friday in Hamilton County Court. Her bond was set at $21,000.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.