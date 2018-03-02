PHOTOS: Deer Park advances to district finals with commanding wi - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

PHOTOS: Deer Park advances to district finals with commanding win

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Deer Park vs. Fayetteville (Source: Tony Tribble) Deer Park vs. Fayetteville (Source: Tony Tribble)
FAYETTEVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

Deer Park has advanced to the district finals with a 66-29 win over Fayetteville-Perry.

Deer Park is still undefeated and will play the winner of Dayton Christian and Stivers School for the Arts in the OHSAA Division III tournament.

Photos by Tony Tribble:

