Ky. State Police: Shooting victim located near I-75 Crittenden exit, hospitalized

The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.Full Story >
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are investigating a Friday night shooting.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are investigating a Friday night shooting.Full Story >
Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman is suing the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, claiming both organizations failed to properly police a disgraced former national team doctor now in prison for sexually...Full Story >
Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman is suing the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, claiming both organizations failed to properly police a disgraced former national team doctor now in prison for sexually abusing young athletes.Full Story >