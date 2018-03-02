Ky. State Police: Shooting victim located near I-75 Crittenden e - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ky. State Police: Shooting victim located near I-75 Crittenden exit, hospitalized

CRITTENDEN, KY (FOX19) -

Kentucky State Police are investigating a Friday night shooting.

Police say a shooting victim was found near the Crittenden exit along Interstate 75. They say that person was taken to St. Elizabeth's in Florence with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m.

