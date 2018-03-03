19th century house, WWII oral histories among grant awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Renovation of the roof of a 19th-century house, preservation of oral histories from World War II and research into Ice Age mastodon hunters are among projects funded by annual Ohio history grants.

Other grants announced last week by the Ohio History Connection include $6,000 to install an HVAC system and restore windows in Mount Pleasant's Historical Center and $14,950 to microfilm 65 volumes of East Liverpool newspapers.

The Ohio History Fund is now in its sixth year. It's funded by a voluntary check-off on state income tax forms.

Burt Logan is executive director & CEO of the Ohio History Connection. He says the history fund allows the agency to preserve and share Ohio stories by supporting local projects in communities.

