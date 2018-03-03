Kentucky police officer found dead after overnight search

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a missing Kentucky police officer has been found dead in a flooded field.

Kentucky State Police Detective Jody Cash says the body of Hickman police Officer Rodney Smith was found early Saturday after an overnight search.

Cash says Smith's police cruiser also was found in the field.

Cash says a death investigation is underway, but says there are no signs of foul play.

State police were alerted to Smith's disappearance Friday night. Search and rescue teams from Kentucky and Tennessee joined in the overnight search for the 45-year-old Smith.

Smith, of Boaz, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County coroner. An autopsy was planned later Saturday.

Hickman is in the southwest corner of Kentucky. Hickman is about 270 miles (434 kilometers) southwest of Louisville.

