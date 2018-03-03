More flooding expected as deadly nor'easter moves out to sea

BOSTON (AP) - Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and businesses.

Residents in eastern Massachusetts are bracing for more flooding Saturday with high tides expected around noon. Dozens of people were rescued overnight from high waters in Quincy by local police and National Guard troops.

Connecticut State Police say a 25-year-old man was killed during the storm Friday when a tree fell on his car on the Merritt Parkway in Stamford, bringing the total number of Northeast deaths to at least six.

The National Weather Service expects wind gusts of up to 40 mph in coastal areas Saturday, down from Friday's hurricane-force gusts.

