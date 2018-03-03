Communities pick up pieces as deadly nor'easter recedes

In Schoharie County, it really came down. Some places accumulated up to three feet of snow.Full Story >
In Schoharie County, it really came down. Some places accumulated up to three feet of snow.Full Story >
Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and...Full Story >
Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and businesses.Full Story >
You can see the plane swinging left and right as the pilot battles the winds.Full Story >
You can see the plane swinging left and right as the pilot battles the winds.Full Story >
A fierce nor'easter that flooded streets, snapped trees in pieces and knocked out power to more than 1.8 million homes and businesses continues to lash the Atlantic coast, but the winds are expected to slowly let...Full Story >
A fierce nor'easter that flooded streets, snapped trees in pieces and knocked out power to more than 1.8 million homes and businesses continues to lash the Atlantic coast, but the winds are expected to slowly let up as the storm moves offshore.Full Story >
Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and...Full Story >
Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and businesses.Full Story >
A Nor'easter is expected to bring heavy downpours and wind from the Carolinas up to Maine.Full Story >
A Nor'easter is expected to bring heavy downpours and wind from the Carolinas up to Maine.Full Story >
Flooding is hitting the LA area, including areas affected by previous fatal mudslides.Full Story >
Flooding is hitting the LA area, including areas affected by previous fatal mudslides.Full Story >
The sun shining down on the swift flowing Leaf River in Perry County seemed like a nice day, but for some residents, it was a day of heartache and devastation caused by last week’s rains.Full Story >
The sun shining down on the swift flowing Leaf River in Perry County seemed like a nice day, but for some residents, it was a day of heartache and devastation caused by last week’s rains.Full Story >
As storms and rain move through this morning, damage and flooding reports are coming in from across the area.Full Story >
As storms and rain move through this morning, damage and flooding reports are coming in from across the area.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.Full Story >
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchFull Story >
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchFull Story >
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonFull Story >
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonFull Story >
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonFull Story >
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonFull Story >
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayFull Story >
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayFull Story >
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolFull Story >
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.Full Story >
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.Full Story >