Michigan, Ohio wig charities settle name lawsuit

DETROIT (AP) - A naming dispute between two wig charities in Michigan and Ohio has been resolved.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Ohio charity Wigs For Kids sued Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan for trademark infringement last year. The lawsuit alleged that the Michigan charity intentionally tried to confuse donors with the similar name, which resulted in a loss in donations and publicity.

The Ohio group is 30 years old and has a U.S. trademark for the name and logo.

The 14-year-old Michigan nonprofit agreed in U.S. District Court in Detroit in February to rename itself "Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan." Maggie Varney is the founder and CEO of the organization, which provides about 300 Michigan children with wigs each year.

The name change will occur over several months.

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

